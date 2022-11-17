Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 77,567 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,567 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $63,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $159.09. 33,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

