Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 2.99% of Criteo worth $44,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141,532 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,616 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Criteo by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $1,508,636 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Criteo Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CRTO traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.81. 4,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,879. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Criteo Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

