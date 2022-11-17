Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $309.16 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 8,625.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,753,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,687,748 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.4% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.51% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $309,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.51. 60,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.