Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $32.62 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $32,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $2,575,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,507.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.98. The stock had a trading volume of 67,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,397. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average is $116.27. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

