Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $81.06 Million Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546,624 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.58% of Shaw Communications worth $81,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,197 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,943,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,741,000 after purchasing an additional 207,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,240,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,351,000 after purchasing an additional 48,962 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SJR stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,739. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

