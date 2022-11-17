Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 326,614 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 752.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 326,614 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $91.12. 273,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,686,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.94.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

