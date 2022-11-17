Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 2,500,000 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $128,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,364.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.99. The stock had a trading volume of 47,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,359. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $107.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82.

