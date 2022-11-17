Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 654,663 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of MetLife worth $53,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in MetLife by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 40,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in MetLife by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 975,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in MetLife by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 134,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MetLife by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 35,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,271. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.