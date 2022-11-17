Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,081. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

