HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HQY. KeyCorp began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.64.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY stock opened at $57.65 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $59,759,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 151.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,277,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,838,000 after acquiring an additional 769,908 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $6,515,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at $50,183,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 299.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 593,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

