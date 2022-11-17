Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $967.29 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $967.29 million and $32.71 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00077829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00059750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022630 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000255 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04995479 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $23,590,215.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

