HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,963.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 94,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 45,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEICO Price Performance

HEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

NYSE HEI traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.45 and a 200 day moving average of $146.71. HEICO has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $165.61.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.