Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.58 Per Share

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.53. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson High Income Trust Price Performance

LON:HHI remained flat at GBX 165.50 ($1.94) during trading hours on Wednesday. 102,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,888. The firm has a market cap of £214.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 164.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.64. Henderson High Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 137.25 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.23).

Get Henderson High Income Trust alerts:

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.