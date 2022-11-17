Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.58 Per Share

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.53. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson High Income Trust Price Performance
LON:HHI remained flat at GBX 165.50 ($1.94) during trading hours on Wednesday. 102,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,888. The firm has a market cap of £214.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 164.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.64. Henderson High Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 137.25 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.23).
Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.