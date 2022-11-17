Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

HRTG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 388,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,677. The company has a market cap of $36.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.68. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 158,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $211,017.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,478,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,611.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 229,995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $317,393.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,319,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,201,593.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 358,603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 74.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 156,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 77.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 98,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

