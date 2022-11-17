Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Update

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 966,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. 279,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,206. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $380.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 874.4% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 270,567 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

