HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.06

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HICL opened at GBX 166.60 ($1.96) on Thursday. HICL Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 138.89 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 184.98 ($2.17). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 873.68.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martin Pugh bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,700 ($25,499.41).

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.