Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Update

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,240. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 263.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

