Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Trading Up 6.3%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.30 and last traded at $47.30. Approximately 23,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 274,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

