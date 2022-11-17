Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 3,084 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hoey Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 627,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,627,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

