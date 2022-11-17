Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 128,200 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,134,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,857,848.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $7,043,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $4,216,250.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,585,616.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,150.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 461,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,790. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $10,555,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,214,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 405,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,816,000 after buying an additional 202,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 44.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,450,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $5,336,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading

