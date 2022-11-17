Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Benchmark to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 178.75% from the company’s previous close.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of Holley stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.87. 45,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,490. Holley has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $341.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Holley by 111.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,324 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holley by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801,808 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 677,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Holley by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 569,220 shares in the last quarter.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

