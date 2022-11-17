Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 850,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
