Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $265,540.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,295.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $265,540.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,295.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,885. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 87,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth $751,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of HOMB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.21%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

