Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 363500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$7.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honey Badger Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honey Badger Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.