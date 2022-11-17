Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,816,000 after purchasing an additional 638,811 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.47. 69,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.