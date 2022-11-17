Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 259.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $3,588,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $214.41. The stock had a trading volume of 82,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,639. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

