Hop Protocol Price Hits $0.0657 on Top Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $152,357.77 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

