Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 956,100 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $126,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $385,245. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HMN traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,878. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMN. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

