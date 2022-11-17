Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 6,258 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.97.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 41.1% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,873,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,504 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 2,233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 805,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 771,400 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $5,127,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 111.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 963,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 507,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 214.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 629,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 429,801 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

