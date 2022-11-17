Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Up 7.5% in October

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,570,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 31,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HST shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

About Host Hotels & Resorts

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,828,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,506,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

