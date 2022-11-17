Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HHC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,466,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,574,000 after purchasing an additional 61,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,335,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,987 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

