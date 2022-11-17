Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
HHC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.25.
Shares of HHC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $105.51.
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
