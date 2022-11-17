H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Cut to C$16.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HRUFF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.24. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

