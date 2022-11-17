H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRUFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

HRUFF opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

