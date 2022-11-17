H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.90% from the company’s current price.

HR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.50.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE HR.UN traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.32. The company had a trading volume of 319,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 2.43. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.22 and a twelve month high of C$16.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.42.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.