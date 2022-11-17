HSBC Lowers Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $375.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at HSBC from $390.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $333.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.09. Linde has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $164.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Linde will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.