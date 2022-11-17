Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,550,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 775,740 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

