Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.
Huntsman Price Performance
Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. 2,262,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,736. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
Featured Articles
