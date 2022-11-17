Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on H. CIBC cut their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.67.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$34.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.55. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$30.21 and a 1 year high of C$36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

