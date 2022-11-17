Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a payout ratio of 66.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 43,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,255. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after buying an additional 225,115 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HY shares. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

