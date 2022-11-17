Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

HYZN stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.38. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

About Hyzon Motors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 23,656 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

