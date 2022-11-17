i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 134,100 shares.The stock last traded at 2.34 and had previously closed at 2.42.

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

