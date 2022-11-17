Ian Thomas Mattioli Purchases 36,171 Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) insider Ian Thomas Mattioli purchased 36,171 shares of Mattioli Woods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £198,217.08 ($232,922.54).
Ian Thomas Mattioli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 10th, Ian Thomas Mattioli purchased 572 shares of Mattioli Woods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.40) per share, with a total value of £3,603.60 ($4,234.55).
Mattioli Woods Stock Up 6.3 %
MTW stock opened at GBX 595 ($6.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of £304.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,437.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 607.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 668.43. Mattioli Woods plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 530 ($6.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 908 ($10.67).
Mattioli Woods Increases Dividend
MTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.40) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Mattioli Woods Company Profile
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
