Ian Thomas Mattioli Purchases 36,171 Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) insider Ian Thomas Mattioli purchased 36,171 shares of Mattioli Woods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £198,217.08 ($232,922.54).

Ian Thomas Mattioli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, Ian Thomas Mattioli purchased 572 shares of Mattioli Woods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.40) per share, with a total value of £3,603.60 ($4,234.55).

Mattioli Woods Stock Up 6.3 %

MTW stock opened at GBX 595 ($6.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of £304.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,437.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 607.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 668.43. Mattioli Woods plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 530 ($6.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 908 ($10.67).

Mattioli Woods Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 17.80 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $8.30. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.50%.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.40) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.