ICF International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ICF International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $5.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.59. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ICFI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

ICF International Stock Performance

ICF International Announces Dividend

Shares of ICFI opened at $106.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average is $102.09. ICF International has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $66,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,287.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $66,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in ICF International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in ICF International by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 349,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,953 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ICF International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

