Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 557,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Icosavax Price Performance

Shares of ICVX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.46. 195,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,616. The company has a market cap of $98.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. Icosavax has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $30.49.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Icosavax had a negative return on equity of 33.19% and a negative net margin of 1,326.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Icosavax will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icosavax

Icosavax Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Icosavax by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Icosavax by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Icosavax by 716.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Icosavax by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.