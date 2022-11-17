Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 557,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Icosavax Price Performance
Shares of ICVX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.46. 195,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,616. The company has a market cap of $98.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. Icosavax has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $30.49.
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Icosavax had a negative return on equity of 33.19% and a negative net margin of 1,326.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Icosavax will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
