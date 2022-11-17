ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 87 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

WMT stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.97. The company had a trading volume of 307,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,716. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.31. The company has a market cap of $401.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 958,063 shares of company stock worth $130,417,662. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

