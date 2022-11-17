Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Update

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the first quarter valued at about $2,271,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IDR traded up €0.13 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €5.83 ($6.01). 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,698. Idaho Strategic Resources has a one year low of €4.60 ($4.74) and a one year high of €13.72 ($14.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported (€0.07) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of (€0.07) (($0.07)). Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of €2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €2.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

