Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $19.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

