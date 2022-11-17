IDEX Price Hits $0.0467 on Top Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. IDEX has a total market cap of $31.47 million and $2.46 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

About IDEX

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

