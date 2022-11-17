IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 0.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 3.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $12.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $413.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.20 and a 200 day moving average of $364.90. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $664.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

