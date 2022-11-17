IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Down 12.9% in October

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 597,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

IMAX Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 527,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. IMAX has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in IMAX by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 107,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in IMAX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in IMAX by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth $152,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

